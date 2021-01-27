Chief Magistrate Everlyne Olwande has affirmed her commitment to the independence of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and pledged to work closely with other institutions for the benefit of all Kenyans.

Olwande who spoke after being sworn in as a Commissioner in the JSC at the Supreme Court Wednesday said the judiciary plays a very integral role in every democratic state of the nation as it manages the relationship between the state and the public.

She pledged to prioritize issues facing judiciary officers such as security of officers, career progression, disciplinary processes and physical and mental well being.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu assured JSC of her support and guidance.

Ag. CJ explained that as much as the role of recruiting a new CJ and Supreme Court judge are important, it is just a normal duty just like the others.

She urged Olwande to ensure she works towards attaining the independence of Judiciary, and serve the best interests of Kenyans.

Ag. Chair JSC Dr Mercy Deche termed Commissioner Olwande as a person of great content and welcomed her to the Commission saying she is joining the Commission at a critical time when they are looking forward to recruiting a Chief Justice and a Supreme Court Judge.

Attorney General Paul Kariuki who was present, urged Commissioner Olwande to be courageous when she assumes office, saying her appointment comes at a crucial time when the process of recruiting a new Chief Justice to succeed David Maraga is underway.

“Don’t be fearful and never have self-interests, be strong. Let your tenure distinguish you with integrity as you act in the best interest of Kenyans,” – Attorney General Kihara Kariuki