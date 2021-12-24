Magistrates, Judges using intimidation to be awarded salary increments, SRC

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission is accusing the Magistrates and Judges Association of trying to use intimidation tactics to be awarded salary increments.

SRC says the association is using the courts to its advantage to have its salary and remuneration reviewed against the spirit of the constitution and has appealed a ruling by Justice Stephen Radido that accused it of being discriminatory for failing to make provisions for security allowances for the association among other issues.

SRC says it’s opposed to the deconsolidation and itemization of salary structures being demanded by judicial officers which it says will distort remuneration in the sector and is contrary to the salary structure design principle, pensionable emoluments and labour market trends.

SRC in addition says while setting the consolidated pay structure for magistrates and Kadhis in 2013 it set the same for state officers in line with the labour market survey.

The commission said it has reviewed the non-practice allowances for judicial officers subject to availability of funds from Ksh 13,000 to Ksh 20,000 for judges and Ksh 10,000 to Ksh 15,000 for magistrates and Kadhis.

SRC said the consolidated pay structure set in 2017 and December 2018 were aligned to the findings of the labour market salary survey and nothing much can be done.

SRC has in the meantime appealed against a declaration issued in December 2019 by Justice Stephen Radido that had termed the discriminatory move by the commission not to provide, Magistrates and Kadhis for security allowances and failure to review non-practising allowances for the association among other issues.