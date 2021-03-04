Allegations about debt have been going back and forth.

One of Kenya’s most popular music producers Magix Enga and singer Arrow Bwoy are embroiled in a bitter feud over studio feed debt. Magix has claimed that Arrow Bwoy is a fraud. He claims that Arrow Bwoy has not paid him hist studio fees for recording the song ‘Fashionista’, yet he is flaunting to have spent KSH 2 million on recording the video.

“That video cost me a lot of money. It is not good to speak about money in that aspect but that video cost me Sh2 million. What made the cost so high first of all is the fact that the Music director is not Kenyan. My team and I had to fly him in from Brazil. Another thing is of course logistics, location, the girls in the video…. One thing about me, I make sure I pay these video vixens good money so that they can wholeheartedly participate in my projects. For this, I paid each video vixen Sh50, 000. It might seem a lot but at the end of the day, this is their job. Just like many of us, they are trying to make ends meet and I respect that.” Arow Bwoy said on a radio interview.

“Huyu ni msanii Bonoko! Fake Musician! I produced a song that made him famous #Digidigi that chorus was part of my freestyle but I don’t regret it. I’m here because of your new song Fashionista. You came to my studio November @Magix_Empire_Studios and managed to work with one of my producers, pay him, and brag later.” Magix Enga fired back.

It did not end there as Arrow Bwoy later showed up at another media station and denied the allegations: “Kuna point alifika akaanza kuwa ni kama yeye anaown industry, ukiona ata Gengetone artists wote hakuna yule anafanya kazi na Magix… Ujue shida ni yeye.” He retorted.

They’ve since been going back and forth on social media ad it’ gotten a tad nasty.

