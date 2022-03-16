Magoha asks security officers manning KCSE centres to be vigilant

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has urged the security officers at the exam centres to be vigilant with the usage of cell phones by candidates during the exam period.

Speaking Wednesday after supervising the distribution of day 3 examination materials at Westlands, Deputy County Commissioners office, Prof Magoha advised security personnel to check the toilets regularly and feel free to follow any suspicious examination administrators, who may have hidden mobile phones in toilets after taking screenshots of examination papers.

The CS has however assured learners and parents that his ministry was keen on stopping any exam malpractices, warning that firm disciplinary action will be taken against those found abetting cheating.

Prof. Magoha later visited KCSE candidate Zolyne Adhiambo of State House Girls who is sitting her exams at Nairobi Women’s Hospital in Valley Arcade, Nairobi County.