Magoha attributes improved KCSE results to reforms

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has attributed the improved Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination results to the ongoing reforms at the ministry.

Magoha says stringent measures which have been put in place to uphold the integrity of the exercise have convincingly dealt with exam malpractice.

The CS spoke when he released the 2019 KCSE exam results which saw a significant improvement in performance with 627 candidates scoring straight As.

627 candidates scored straight As in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination results, up from the 315 recorded last year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Buluma Tony Wabuko of Kapsabet Boys High was named best forming candidate with 87.159 points followed by Barasa Maryanne Njeri of Kenya High with 87.087 points.

Aboge David Odhiambo of Kapsabet Boys came in third with 87.080 points, followed by Antony Owuor Ochieng of Maseno High School with 87 points.

Mathuri Natasha Wawira of Kenya High closed the top spots with 86.961 points.

Magoha said education reforms introduced four years ago were slowly proving effective in the conduct of examinations in the country.

A total of 1309 candidates had their results cancelled this year for various exam malpractices.

Magoha said integrity of exams remains paramount even as he warned stakeholders against politicizing ongoing reforms targeting the education sector.

The government has in the meantime said it will proceed with the rollout of the Competency Based Curriculum in January next year.