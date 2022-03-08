Magoha bars centre managers from using phones in exam rooms

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has banned examination centre managers overseeing the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Primary Education Exam (KCPE) from using their mobile phones in the examination rooms.

Speaking in Nyeri County where he supervised the opening and distribution of day two exam papers at the Nyeri Central Deputy County Commissioners office, Magoha said that exam centres managers would now be required to leave their mobile phones in offices.

He has also asked them to ensure that the supervisors and the invigilators also do the same to ensure that the credibility of the examination is not compromised.

“As we emphasized firmly yesterday when the exam began, nobody will enter examination rooms with their cell phones and that rule also applies to the centre managers. They should also make sure that the supervisors and the invigilators leave their cell phones in the offices as well,” Magoha said.

Magoha stated that the decision was reached after several centre managers were on Monday caught taking pictures of the exam papers soon after the examinations had begun, a trend Magoha said would not be tolerated.

“The decision is informed by the fact that yesterday we were able to pick certain centre managers taking images of examination papers about 39 minutes after the exams had started. This is not acceptable. It’s unfortunate but we won’t allow this to go on,” Magoha stated.

The CS also said that all the candidates who were supposed to sit the examination on Monday did so including those in areas affected by insecurity like Mochongoi, Baringo County.

He also refuted claims that the bandits had overpowered security forces and would disrupt the national examination. Magoha said that the government was working round the clock to ensure that all the candidates are well guarded.

“Let me make it clear that all the candidates who were supposed to do the exams yesterday did so including those in areas affected by insecurity. The exams will go on and this narrative that bandits are ahead of our security forces should stop, the children are safe.

The government has provided them with places to sleep and food to eat as they do the exams. The local bandits should be ashamed of themselves and they should know that our children’s lives are not equal to those of livestock,” said the CS.

He has also called upon all the stakeholders taking part in the examination exercise to focus on carrying on their duties. He also warned officials who fail to follow the laid down examination supervision guidelines that the ministry would not hesitate to replace them.

“I urge all stakeholders taking part in this exercise from the perspective of the government in power today, this is the sixth exam and we must deliver and we shall deliver. If we find that you are getting a little bit lazy then the best thing to do is to step aside or we shall push you aside. Nobody is going to stagger us into the things happening in the country. We have 2 million children to serve and we do not want interruptions,” Magoha added.

Tuesday marked the second day of examination where the 1.2 million candidates will write the Science paper followed by Kiswahili Lugha in the morning.

The last paper of the day will be Kiswahili Insha which will be written in the afternoon.

A total of 16,668 candidates registered for the 2021 KCPE in the county, out of these 8,479 are male while are female 8,189.