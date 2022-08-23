Magoha: Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega to close Monday

Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega and six other electoral areas will be closed on Monday to pave way for the elections to take place.

On Monday, in a consultative meeting between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the candidates, they choose Monday 29th August 2022, as date of the elections in areas where the elections had been postponed.

The elections were postponed following errors in the ballot papers.

Speaking Tuesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha in his inspection tour of CBC preparedness said learning must continue in regions where elections will be conducted.

“We as a country are going through a very difficult time. The IEBC has prounced itself with regards to elections basically in Kakamega and Mombasa and parliamentary ones and MCAs ones but ones that concern us in education are the big ones in Kakamega and Mombasa,” he said.

Magoha said as far the polling centers are concerned, IEBC can use the facilities in both primary and secondary schools.

“We have agreed having consulted Mr Chebukati and Marjan Hussein Marjan that as far as the polling centers are concerned, we are happy to allow them to use our facilities in both primary and secondary schools but we have also agreed that the tallying centers which may require more than one day that they should be taking to our tertiary institutions,” he added.

He however noted that boarding schools will not be closed.

“In terms of our children because I don’t want them to miss any more time, we have also agreed as a government that the boarding schools shall not be closed, interfered with. Those that are polling centers, the children will remain in their boarding houses, in the fields and the libraries,” noted the CS.

“As far as day schools are concerned, we think one day is not bad enough, the children can stay at home on Monday the 29th and report back to school on Tuesday the 30th. For those mixed schools, the same will apply. The day scholars should remain at home for that Monday and report the following day. The boarding scholars should remain in school and remain away from the polling areas,” he added.

The gubernatorial elections will be held in Mombasa and Kakamega counties, while four constituencies will of Pokot South, Kitui Rural, Rongai, and Kacheliba will also hold elections.

Other candidates will contest for two electoral wards in Nyaki West in North Imenti constituency and Kwa Njenga in Embakasi South.

EDUCATION Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha in his inspection tour of CBC preparedness says learning MUST continue in regions where elections will be conducted on the 29th August 2022 including Kakamega & Mombasa counties. #EducationReforms pic.twitter.com/RVjJNJYCoW — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) August 23, 2022

The CS commissioned new CBC classroom at Mutuini Secondary School in Dagoretti Sub-county.

He said completion of CBC classrooms is at 85pc countrywide.

He also commissioned phase two CBC classroom at Precious Blood Riruta in Dagoretti, Nairobi County.