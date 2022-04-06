Magoha: Form One selection process going on well

Over 1.2 million learners who sat their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education( KCPE) last month will receive their Form One calling letters by Tuesday next week.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha while commissioning a competency based curriculum classroom at Kenya high noted that Form One selection process is almost over.

Speaking after commissioning a Competency Based Classroom at the Kenya High School, the Education CS assured that the process was smooth.

Magoha affirmed that the selection process will be based on affirmative action especially for the students enrolled in national schools.

CS Magoha assured that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam marking was being done under integrity and the results are expected to be released at the end of the month.

On the progress of Competence Based Classrooms across the country the cabinet secretary noted that 90 per cent of phase one has been completed.