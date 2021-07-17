Magoha freezes radical institutional reforms announced by UoN

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has put on hold the recently unveiled structural and governance changes at the University of Nairobi (UoN).

Magoha says changes that necessitate amendments to Universities Statutes or regulations should have been forwarded to his office for review prior to their implementation.

“Proposed reviews that necessitate abolishing/establishing positions in the governance and administrative structures of a Public University or a Constituent College especially those not envisaged in the Universities Act 2012, must comply with the necessary legal framework governing such changes.” the CS said in a letter to all Chairpersons of University and Constituent College Councils.

In the letter that was copied to Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, Magoha ordered that the changes be suspended until they are given greenlight by relevant authorities.

“In the interim, any action on the proposed changes as highlighted above should be kept in abeyance pending the relevant approvals or gazettement of relevant instruments,” He charged.

Moving forward, Magoha wants the Universities that have announced changes in their structure, like UoN, to communicate with his office issues such as the rationale for instituting the proposed changes, and the proposed human resource instruments.

He further wants to be furnished with the new organizational structure, staff establishment, human resource policies and guidelines, council resolutions approving the changes as well as availability of budget to cater for the proposed restructuring.

The University of Nairobi Council recently outlined radical and unprecedented governance reforms including abolishment of offices, merger of functions and creation of new functions.

“Some of the abolished positions are five Offices of the Deputy Vice-chancellors replaced by two positions of Associate Vice-chancellors,” the Chairperson of Council, Prof. Julia Ojiambo announced

“We have abolished all colleges and reorganized all functions around faculties which have been reduced to eleven to avoid duplication and functional overreach.” revealed Prof. Ojiambo.

She said the new structure was informed by the centrality of teaching, research and innovations functions at the core of the UoN mandate.

As part of its restructuring, the University of Nairobi had announced that it had increased fees for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees in order to ease a cash crunch in the institution.

“To keep the boat afloat, the administrative support services will be consolidated under various functions and respective professional heads all reporting to a Chief Operating Officer (COO) who directly answers to the Vice- chancellor,” announced Prof. Ojiambo.

The Education CS however says the changes should have been communicated to the ministry via the commission for university education before their relevant human resource instruments can be approved by the ministry in consultation with the state corporation advisory committee in line with the state corporation act.