Magoha hits out at KNUT for derailing new education curriculum

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has yet again lashed out at the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) for allegedly derailing implementation of the new education curriculum.

Magoha is accusing the teachers’ union of dishonesty even as he hit out at KNUT boss Wilson Sossion of injecting politics into the roll out of the Competency Based Curriculum.

KNUT is however sticking to its guns saying CBC implementation should be stopped citing exclusion of critical components in the process.

The Education Cabinet Secretary was at Nakuru Boys High School to launch the County Competency Based Curriculum Quality Dialogues forum.

Magoha expressed his displeasure over resistance to the new education curriculum by some stakeholders in the education sector.

The CS wants parliament to fast-track adoption of Sessional Paper No.1 of 2019 which he says has landmark provisions that will drive smooth CBC rollout.

The roll-out he said will continue in a most well organized, systematic and highly professional manner to phase out the 40-year-old 8-4-4 education system which he said churned out poorly skilled or unskilled graduates.

The CS said the old curriculum no longer reflected current market demands and global trends, rendering thousands of Kenyan youths in their 20s jobless.

He further revealed that he held consultation with over 40 stakeholders on the roll out including Members of Parliament.

But KNUT is adamant that the implementation of the new education curriculum is not anchored in any law and must henceforth be suspended to pave way for an all-inclusive process.

In a statement to newsrooms, KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion said that the ministry for unexplained reasons has excluded renowned curriculum development experts and allegedly chosen to nominate outsiders to spearhead the process.

Magoha disclosed that a total of 100,000 teachers and 1,400 education officers have so far been trained on the delivery and management of CBC in schools.

According to the CS, the second batch of 100,000 teachers will be trained from the second week of August this year.

Speaking in Mombasa county, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia commended teachers in private schools for embracing the program but lamented poor turnout by teachers in public schools.

The government plans to train 220,000 early grade and grade four teachers by December this year.