Magoha pours cold water on candidates’ assessment report

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has vehemently opposed claims that the recently concluded assessment of learners is an indication of looming mass failure if this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations goes ahead as planned.

The CS instead says teachers have prepared learners well enough, even as he allayed fears that the majority of candidates may not be ready to write the national exams slated for next month.

“I have confidence that the learning interventions by teachers since the resumption of learning have helped to recover the loss detected through the assessments,” Prof Magoha said

Kenya National Examinations Council administered Learning Continuity in Basic Education assessments for pupils in standard 5-8 only two weeks after schools reopened on January 4.

Speaking while on a tour of Mukuru Kwa Njenga primary school in Nairobi’s Embakasi area, Prof. Magoha assured all candidates of this year’s KCPE that everything will proceed as earlier announced and that there is no cause for alarm.

“I have no doubt that learners will post improved performance in the forthcoming KCPE. These learners are excellent and they are not going to fail,” The CS charged.

Prof Magoha insists that the outcome of an assessment like the one done recently cannot be an indication of the level of understanding of the learner’s progress, especially in the exam.

Prof. Magoha weighed in on recent cases of unrest in learning institutions saying parents will take responsibility for their children’s actions even as he called for concerted efforts to curb the trend.

He said the Ministry had issued a circular to guide school Boards of Management in putting in place measures to pre-empt cases of school unrest.