Magoha advocates for practical examinations in TVET institutions

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has called on tutors in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions to undertake a paradigm shift from theory-based examination to practical solutions to common life challenges.

Porf. Magoha who was the chief guest at Kisumu National Polytechnic, 9th graduation ceremony also challenged the youth to embrace tertiary-tailored skills which are the solution to youth unemployment in the country.

Magoha at the same time urged TVET institutions to cut on business courses, which he noted have flooded the job market.

He told the over 3000 graduates to put into practice the skills they have acquired from the institution over the past three years.

The Principal Secretary in the state department of Vocational and Technical Training Dr. Margaret Mwakima said the government was committed to strengthening TVET institutions having increased the number from 52 in 2013 to 238 in 2021 at a cost of 10.6 billion shillings.