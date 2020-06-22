Magoha: Process of assessing schools status for reopening on course

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has revealed that the process of assessing the status of schools and colleges is on course in order to pave way for their gradual reopening in September.

Magoha indicated that the ministry was seeking to reduce contact in learning institutions by having fewer learners in order to reduce the risk of the disease from spreading when the institutions re-open.

He said reopening of learning institutions should prioritise transition and examination cohorts in schools, universities, teachers training colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training- TVET- institutions.

He said decisions regarding reopening of learning institutions would change as informed by prevailing circumstances and increased knowledge of coronavirus disease.

