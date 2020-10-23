Magoha rules out closure of schools despite spiking cases

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has affirmed that schools will remain open despite the spike in positive cases of COVID-19 in the country.

While calling for collaborative effort in ensuring the safety of learners, Magoha confirmed that about 3 million learners in Class 8, Grade 4 and Form Four have resumed learning in the first phase of re-opening.

This comes as a form four student in Machakos tested positive for COVID-19.

The form four student at Muumandu secondary school in Kalama sub county Machakos county tested positive in results received after tests conducted when students returned to school last week.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Confirming the reports, Machakos county health CEO Dr. Ancent Kituki said the student, four teachers and 12 students who came into contact with him are in isolation as they await results of their COVID-19 tests.

However, Education CS Prof. George Magoha sought to reassure education stakeholders that learning will continue as about 3 million learners in Class 8, Grade 4 and Form Four had resumed learning in the first phase of re-opening.

Magoha emphasized the need to ensure their safety in schools as the government monitors the situation in the country.

Speaking in Kakamega during a tour of schools in Western Kenya, Magoha also dismissed reports that the government was yet to deliver desks as promised.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Association of International Schools has announced that it has put on hold the earlier advice to recall other year groups which was expected to commence on the 26th October 2020.

A circular by the association further directed (CG) learning institutions to adopt a hybrid model that incorporates in-person and virtual learning to minimize the number of learners present in school at a time.