Magoha to preside over launch of NEMIS at KICD

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha will Monday, 22nd August 2022, preside over the official National Launch of the Re-engineered National Education Management System (NEMIS) at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) at 7.00 am.

NEMIS is a strategic system for capture, storage and retrieval of information regarding learners, educational institutions and other aspects of education policymakers rely on to make decisions in the Education Sector.

The re-engineered system has consolidated and improved on the capabilities the system has had over the years the Ministry has been using it to make strategic and operational decisions.

Objective of NEMIS

The Objective of NEMIS is to help streamline the data management for informed decision-making and planning of the education sector by hosting student/pupil data, linked to a Unique Identifier that is randomly generated using a verifiable algorithm. Specific objectives include:

(1). Online platform for capture of education data at the school level (school and learner information);

(2). Platform that allows all education agencies to share data collected to ease and facilitate administrative and decision-making processes;

(3). Provide an integrated Business Intelligence (BI) that provides statistics used to report national and international indicators in education and training sub-sectors;

(4). Provide flexibility in handling of resources (including infrastructure support, textbooks and facilitation of school feeding programmes) that go to educational institutions;

(5). Help in tracking costing parameters in education and training;

(6). With the inclusion of GIS components, the Online Platform will help in the geographical analysis of education indicators (including production of various maps much needed in the education sector).