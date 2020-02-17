Magoha wants university dons to improve quality of graduates

Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has ordered universities to stop the establishment of branches to avoid affecting the quality of education in the institutions of higher learning.

The CS has challenged university dons to improve the quality of graduates being churned out from the university.

Prof. Magoha says most of the Vice-Chancellors have been keen on the massive intake of students with less keenness on the quality of skills imparted.

Magoha also urged the vice-chancellors to maximize on the quality of education regardless of the challenges in funds.

Speaking at a forum on improving higher education performance convened by the ministry of education in conjunction with the world bank CS Magoha faulted university dons for failing to nurture programs relevant to the job market.

Magoha expressed disappointment that the universities may fail to churn out well-equipped persons even as the government is targeting to improve the quality of education through the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The CS also challenged the dons to review their university councils to ensure that they are appointed as per the law. The government has so far attained 99.7% transition to high school.