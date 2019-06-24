Magoha warns against arson attacks in schools

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha is warning against arson attacks in schools barely a day after a suspected arson attack at Uriri high school in Migori.

Magoha is called on teachers to monitor student’s behavior, to avert incidences of arson or rowdy behavior as the country prepares for national examinations.

His warning came barely a day after a suspected arson attack at Uriri high school, in which property of unknown value was destroyed.

Magoha warned those found to have instigated the fire will be held responsible and action taken

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



At the same time he pointed out the government is on track in preparations for the national examinations.

He also pointed out that the Ministry of Education is determined to make the next Form One selection process more effective and efficient, adding that candidates have until August 2, 2019 to revise their Form One choices.

According to Kenya National Examination Council 1,088,986 candidates have registered for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination while 699,745 candidates have registered for the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination will take place between 29th and 31st October 2019 while the 2019 KCSE examination will be conducted between 21st October and 27th November 2019.