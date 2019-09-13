Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has warned those planning to distribute fake examination papers in the country saying that the ministry is vigilant.

Speaking at Joy Town special school in Thika while conducting pre monitoring of the National exams and classroom observation for delivery of Competency-Based Curriculum on Friday, Magoha said that the Ministry has already mapped out the epicentre where the cartels are operating from.

Magoha warning came as the Kenya National Examination Council termed fake a circular doing rounds on social media about monitoring of learners’ progress for Grade 3.

Magoha noted that there are active examination cartels in Rongo, Kuria and Homabay regions as well as Kisii trying to trick parents into parting with their money purporting to assist in the exams.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CS said that the Ministry in collaboration with the National examination body has laid down proper strategies to tighten security during this year’s National examinations.

The CS warned students and parents to desist from being lured into buying fake examination papers saying that they will only be wasting their resources.

Magoha said that assessment of grade three learners will be carried out until the end of this term refuting reports doing round that the assessment will be a one-week exercise that is expected to kick off on Monday next week.

Already Maralal primary school has engaged in a clean-up exercise in the town as part of the implementation of the New Curriculum.

The school head said the exercise is part of the examination project as a requirement by the Kenya National Examinations Council for Grade 3 learners.