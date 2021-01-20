Magoha warns of risk of learners carrying sanitisers to schools

Education Cabinet Secretary professor George Magoha has directed teachers not to allow small bottle sanitisers to schools, citing safety concerns.

Addressing the press Wednesday morning after meeting education stakeholders at Our Lady of Fatima Girls Secondary School in Kariobangi North, Prof Magoha asked teachers to take away and keep the sanitisers for their students, and only give them back when they are leaving the school premises.

He cited an incident where the sanitisers were used to start a fire in a school.

The education CS at the same time announced that 99.9 percent of all learners are now back to school. On the issue of desks, he said 12 Counties have already received 100 percent of the desks, and that 86 percent of suppliers have already been paid their dues.

“Many counties have approached the 100 per cent mark and I urge them to step up the distribution as we seek to complete the exercise and focus on effective learning and preparation for examination”.

He lauded Nairobi county for achieving 100 pc desk distribution.

“ I wish to particularly commend Nairobi County for achieving 100 per cent desk distribution. At the County, 14,490 desks have been supplied to primary schools at a cost of Sh36.2 million while 5,150 have been delivered to secondary schools at a cost of Ksh19.75 Million”

He said another 25 per cent of the total disbursement to schools will soon be made available for the smooth running of the institutions.

Some of the top-performing counties in the desk distribution with over 80% are: