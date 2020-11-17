Magoha’s date with EACC detectives over ‘unethical conduct’

Beleaguered Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha is expected to appear before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over a recent incident where he was caught on camera ‘insulting’ a County education official.

This is after the commission indicated that it has launched investigations into the matter that has shaped public debate over the last couple of days.

Already, Uasin Gishu county education official Gitonga Mbaka, who was at the center of Magoha’s abusive remarks, has been summoned by the agency.

In the letter, the education official is specifically required for ‘interview and recording of statement’ over the altercation pitting him and the CS.

Pursuant to EACC’s constitutional and statutory mandate as set out in section 2 on Leadership and Integrity, the commission’s North Rift Deputy Regional Head Mark Ndiema noted that the agency is “investigating allegations of unethical conduct touching on the cabinet secretary for education” regarding an incident that occurred at Langas Primary School….during a tour of the school.

“The commission has reason to believe that you have information that may assist in this investigation and would like to shed light and record statement on the matter.” Read the letter

Mbaka is expected at the EACC county headquarters Wednesday where he will meet officers assigned the case, David Mutua and Celestine Awiti.

With Mbaka recording a statement, it is also expected that Magoha will also be summoned over his remarks.

Already, the Public Service Commission has stripped the CS of some powers entrusted to him as the overall administrator of the ministry affairs.

In a statement to newsrooms on Friday, the Public Service Commission confirmed that it had withdrawn “the power to manage the human resource functions” it had delegated to the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Education, with immediate effect.

