Magoha’s proposal on mandatory drug tests for students receives backing

Migori County Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo has backed the Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha’s proposal to subject students to toxicology test before they report back to school.

Speaking in Suna West constituency, the legislator said the tests will aid in isolating students struggling with drug addiction that culminates into rebellious and disruptive behavior.

Magoha had mooted the plans to test students of Maranda High School before they resume learning after they were sent home for allegedly razing down two dormitories within a span of one month.

Magoha’s proposal, however, caused jittery among parents with some saying it’s a plan to victimize innocent children.

Pamela, who also sits in the Education Committee, said they will support the Cabinet Secretary in ensuring that bad elements are combed out as form fours prepare for the national examinations in April this year.

The legislator at the same time castigated her colleagues for disrupting the assembly session this week as they were casting votes to amend sections of the political party’s act.