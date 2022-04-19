Maguire:Hurting Liverpool quadruple bid is not our motivation

Harry Maguire says hurting Liverpool’s quadruple bid is not Man Utd’s motivation ahead of the clash at Anfield on Tuesday night, but insists they will be out to set the record straight following October’s 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

United, currently 19 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, go to Anfield looking to derail their bitter rivals’ bid for an unprecedented four trophies, with Liverpool a point behind Man City with just seven games remaining.

But Maguire, who has faced heavy criticism along with several other United players during a disappointing campaign, says giving their fans a night to remember and getting revenge for October’s 5-0 hammering, described by the defender as one of the worst days of his career, is driving them.

“I don’t think that’s part of our motivation [stopping Liverpool’s quadruple bid], to be honest.

“I think the motivation is going to Anfield, playing against Liverpool and winning a football match and getting three points for this club and the fans” he told Sky Sports

October’s defeat signified the chasm between United and Liverpool over recent years – Liverpool scored all five goals in just the first 50 minutes – and performances since have only widened the gap.

On Easter Monday, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said his side will not repeat rival Liverpool’s 30-year spell without a league title but must improve their recruitment to challenge, says

Red Devils , who have not won the Premier League since 2013, travel to Anfield as rank outsiders with the Reds chasing an unprecedented quadruple while their opponents only challenge is to finish in the top four.

“There needs to be a rebuild for the future,” Rangnick said.