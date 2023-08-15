Home Sports Football Maguire’s move from Man Utd to West Ham stalls

Maguire's move from Man Utd to West Ham stalls

Maxwell Wasike
Harry Maguire’s potential move from Manchester United to West Ham United has stalled.

West Ham believe they have a full agreement with Man Utd on a fee and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

However, it’s thought Maguire’s exit from Old Trafford has not been resolved.

West Ham remain interested in the England defender and are ready to do a deal, but will look at other options.

Last week David Moyes’ side had agreed a deal worth around £30m for the England defender, who had struggled for first-team opportunities at Old Trafford last season.

