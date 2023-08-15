Maguire’s move from Man Utd to West Ham stalls

Harry Maguire’s potential move from Manchester United to West Ham United has stalled.

West Ham believe they have a full agreement with Man Utd on a fee and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

However, it’s thought Maguire’s exit from Old Trafford has not been resolved.

West Ham remain interested in the England defender and are ready to do a deal, but will look at other options.

Last week David Moyes’ side had agreed a deal worth around £30m for the England defender, who had struggled for first-team opportunities at Old Trafford last season.