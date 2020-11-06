Mai Mahiu Industrial Park, Inland Container Depot gazetted as special economic zones

Mai Mahiu Industrial Park and the Inland Container Depot (ICD) were Friday been gazetted as special economic zones.

The move by the Nakuru County Government is meant to stop the construction of informal settlements and unplanned structures around the multi-billion shillings Inland Container Depot project.

The gazettement comes days after the government handed the county 50 acres to be used to set up businesses for area residents around the industrial zone.

1000 acres have already been set aside for the industrial park with the Inland Container Depot already operational.

According to Governor Lee Kinyajui, the land gazetted was 10kmsq around the 1,000 acres where the special economic zone is located.

Kinyanjui noted that the move was part of the county planning programme with past experience indicating that slums ended up mushrooming in such areas.

“Slums do not just happen and this is caused by lack of planning and hence the move to gazette all land around the industrial park,” he said.

The Governor was speaking in Naivasha during the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) Annual Convention where he said all was set to turn Nakuru town into a City.

He admitted that the process would be painful and would require sacrifices including demolition of structures, relocation of businesses and new planning in some areas.

To this end, he announced that 27 centres in the county had been earmarked for fresh planning and challenged members of the AAK to assist in the process.

“Nakuru is on the path to become a city and we have put in place measures to ensure the city is well planned and this includes making hard choices and sacrifices,” he said.

On Covid-19, Kinyanjui observed that Nakuru was one of those hardest hit counties adding that personal responsibility was imperative if the spread of the disease was to be contained.

On his part, East Africa Community Principal Secretary Dr Kevit Desai noted that the pandemic had adversely affected the sector with architects closing business.

“Many projects that were undergoing in parts of the country had to be suspended due to the pandemic and we have been forced to seek new alternatives of delivering,” he said.

The President of the AAK Architect Mugure Njendu said that the pandemic had put at risk over 20 million jobs and hundreds of ongoing projects globally with Africa being one of the hardest hit.