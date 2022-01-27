Main suspect behind Isaac Juma’s death arrested

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested the main suspect behind the gruesome murder of renowned football fan Isaac Juma Onyango, 58, who was hacked to death on Wednesday night minutes past 9pm.

According to DCI, the suspect, Milton Namatsi, 27, was picked from his house by sleuths based at Mumias, after preliminary investigations linked him to the murder most-foul.

It is said that Juma and his family had just taken their evening meal at their home in Ebuyenjere village in Mumias, when his killers struck.

Earlier in the night, children who were taking their supper outside the house had reported seeing silhouettes of human beings lurking against the fence.

” They went back to the house and reported to their parents who took the matter lightly. Moments later, they heard a commotion in the sheep pen and immediately afterwards the sheep began bleating, prompting Juma and his 17-year-old son to dash outside,” said the police.

” But before they could establish what was happening, a group of men armed with machetes attacked them, hacking Juma to death. His teenage son however managed to cheat death narrowly, by escaping to the farm,” added the police.

Detectives suspect that Juma’s death maybe related to land issues that bedeviled his extended family and are burning the midnight candle to arrest the rest of the suspects.

Isaac Juma who was a newspaper vendor in Nakuru before retiring in his farm in Mumias, was an ardent football fan who religiously supported the country’s national team Harambee Stars and the AFC Leopards.

The suspect is currently in custody and is being processed for arraignment on Friday to answer to murder charges.