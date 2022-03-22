Prime suspect in Kitengela 4 murder released on bond

The main suspect in the murder of four men, in Kitengela ,Kajiado county, Benson Melonyie Ole Mungai, has been released on bond by the Kajiado High Court.

Benson Melonyie Ole Mungai appeared before Judge Stellah Mutuku for a ruling to determine bond and was released on a cash bail of Ksh 2 million or one surety of Ksh 1 million.

Ole Mungai is accused of being behind the murder of Fredrick Mureithi Wanjiru, Victor Mwangi Wanjiru, Mike George Ondusso and Nicholas Kyengo Musa.

They were lynched in August last year by a mob, 15 kilometres from Kitengela town at Enkamuriaki village on suspicion of being cattle thieves.

Pre-trial of the case is set to be on June 14, 2022 and the suspect is to appear in court anytime he is summoned.

Meanwhile, the Defense counsel in the murder trial of Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two others has accused the police of not following the proper procedure when gathering and storing evidence collected immediately after discovery of the body of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Led by Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi they questioned why initial crime scene photos were taken using a mobile phone as opposed to a professional camera.

The Defense team was responding to submissions mad by a former Deputy OCS at Oyugis police station Mary Mogire on how evidence was collected at the scene of crime.

Elsewhere, Nairobi businessman Abdi Ali Noor was on Tuesday released on a Ksh 2 million bond after denying 3 counts of fraud.

Noor and others not before court conspired to defraud African Banking Corporation limited bank of a fixed deposit debenture Ksh 60 million which was registered at the company registry.

Noor who appeared before chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni allegedly forged a search form CR 12 in the name of Abdi Ali purporting to be a genuine search form from the registrar of companies.

The case will be mentioned on April1, this year.