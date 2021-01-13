Maina Kiondo appointed acting LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority CEO

Maina Kiondo is the newly appointed Acting Director General and CEO of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority (LCDA).

He has replaced the former CEO Silvester Kasuku, to become the second CEO of the Authority since its inception in March 2013.

Kasuku served two full terms which came to an end on 5th January 2021.

Until his recent appointment to the helm of LCDA, Kiondo served as the Director of the Northern Corridor Development at the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In his inaugural meeting with Senior Management at the Authority held on 11th January 2021, Kiondo commended the tremendous work done by the Authority that has seen the completion of the 1st three Berths of Lamu Port, completion of the Isiolo Airport, Completion of the Isiolo-Moyale road and Moyale One stop border Post among other projects.