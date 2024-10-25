Maina slums fire in Nyahururu leaves over 200 homeless

The 4 am fire started in one of the wooden houses and spread rapidly

Over 200 people have been rendered homeless following a fire at Maina slums on the outskirts of Nyahururu town.

Residents, led by Nyumba Kumi Chairman Macharia Kahwai, reported that the fire started in one of the wooden houses under unknown circumstances.

Kahwai noted that residents attempted to salvage their belongings, but the fire, which broke out around 4:00 AM, spread rapidly.

The victims are now calling on the national government and local leaders for assistance with food, bedding, clothing, utensils, books, and uniforms, among other necessities.

They expressed frustration with a contractor repairing feeder roads in the slum, who failed to create diversions, causing delays for the fire engine, which had to take a longer route to reach the scene.

Residents stated that this marks the eleventh fire incident in the area this year. They also urged local elected leaders to fulfil the promises they have made without follow-through.