Several mainstream churches on Wednesday announced the suspension of Sunday services and other meetings within their premises in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Kenya has so far confirmed seven cases. Three cases were confirmed Wednesday by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The churches that have taken the drastic measure include All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi, Presbyterian Churches, Christ is the Answer Ministries, Kenya Assemblies of God and the Nairobi Chapel.

The move follows an appeal by the government for Kenyans to avoid public gatherings to contain further spread of the virus.

Addressing a press conference, Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) Nairobi Chapter Chairman Bishop David Oginde and outgoing CITAM bishop said they had suspended corporate worship gatherings at its 24 assemblies nationally.

Most churches have suspended services for the next three Sundays. Deliverance church overseer Bishop Mark Kariuki said they had communicated to all pastors to consider halting gatherings in line with a government directive to avoid public gatherings and crowds.

However, Kariuki says the doors of the church will remain open to individuals who want to go in and pray.

“We have communicated to our pastors to avoid crowding but church doors are open. We are taking this thing seriously we do not want to leave any loophole” said Kariuki.

Nairobi chapel said in a statement it had restructured its church ministries in favour of personal and family-based worship in homes for the next one month.

“We appreciate the heightened caution and public responsibility …. We have prayerfully resolved to suspend all our corporate worship gatherings, all public church programs and events with immediate effect.. for 30 days or until otherwise reviewed,” said Bishop Oscar Muriu.