Fancy beauty treatments aren’t an option when you’re on a budget

With Peris Maina

Many of us want to have Naomi Campbell’s glowing skin at 49. Did you see her glow at Paris Fashion week?

Unfortunately, most of us can’t afford or have access to beauty professionals or treatments, so attaining flawless facial glow is all up to us and our budget. The great news is you can still maintain a beauty routine on a budget; here are 8 ways on how you can do just that.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

This goes without saying. Water is the cheapest most effective way to achieve skin-deep beauty. It helps flush out toxins from the body and also helps replenish water in cells.

DIY Face mask

You can, of course, buy a face mask or you can make one for yourself at home. You can use honey and milk or honey and avocado if the thought of smearing milk all over your face seems unpleasant. Mix honey and milk/avocado (you can add water to the avocado mix to increase viscosity) in a bowl, apply the mixture to your face and let it sit for 10 to 20 minutes, then wash off.

Exfoliation and dry brushing

Many of us skip the exfoliation step in the beauty routine. If you’re pressed for time, you can spare a few minutes to include this step at least three times a week. You can buy an exfoliating brush at any beauty shop in Kenya but if that’s a bit out of your budget, you can use the ingredients in your kitchen. Mix honey and granulated coffee in a bowl – if you don’t have granulated coffee, you can use sugar – and gently (you don’t want to hurt yourself) scrub.

Add avocados and cucumbers to your diet

Avocados are, arguably, God’s gift to humanity. You need to hydrate and maintain a healthy amount of fat in your body to achieve a healthy glow. Avocados contain healthy fats and phytonutrients and cucumbers have high water content which helps keeps you hydrated.

You can also cut out cucumbers in circular shapes and put them on your face to reduce eye bags and dark circles around the eyes.

Tell Us What You Think