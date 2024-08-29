Maisha Card introduction not linked to election rigging claims, Gov’t clarifies

The government has clarified that it will not force Kenyans to register for the new Maisha Card nor will its acquisition be tied to the upcoming general elections.

Instead, the government is banking on the advanced features of the new ID to gradually encourage Kenyans to transition from their current documents to the digital version supported by Maisha Namba.

According to Immigration Principal Secretary (PS) Julius Bitok, while the current 2nd generation ID will remain valid and acceptable, even during the next general election, the Maisha Card offers significant benefits through its advanced digital capabilities.

“The government’s intention is not to compel anyone to apply for the Maisha Card. We want it to be a voluntary process, though it is advisable to consider obtaining it early due to its advantages,” PS Bitok explained.

He made these remarks during a breakfast meeting held at the Nairobi Serena Hotel with representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), religious leaders, the private sector, youth, and other special interest groups.

He also dismissed rumours linking the introduction of the Maisha Card to plans for electoral manipulation in 2027, pointing out that the card has a 10-year expiry date, meaning the earliest expiration would be in 2033, long after the next election.

“This claim is baseless. The first Maisha Card was issued in 2023, so simple mathematics shows the first card won’t expire until 2033,” he emphasized.

Bitok expressed confidence that once citizens experience the enhanced features of the Maisha Card, they will recognize its value and be more willing to adopt it.

The Maisha Card also referred to as the 3rd Generation ID, incorporates state-of-the-art technology and biometric features, aligning with international standards.

Bitok defended the card’s 10-year expiration period, explaining that it is based on industry norms, international conventions, and the natural changes in biometric features like facial recognition over time.

“The expiration of your ID does not affect your citizenship; it simply signals the need to renew the document,” he noted.

The meeting also discussed draft regulations for the Registration of Persons Amendment Rules 2024 and the Births and Deaths Registration Amendment Rules 2024.

These amendments aim to streamline the Maisha Namba system and its components, including the Unique Personal Identifier (UPI), Maisha Digital Identity, and the Maisha Namba Database.

The regulations will also provide a framework for capturing new biometric data, such as iris recognition, and will align the Maisha Card with counties as administrative units, as outlined in the Constitution.