Maisha Card roll out: Gov’t launches two-weeks public participation exercise

Kenyans with dissenting views on the Maisha Number and Maisha card urged to seek clarification at the forums.

The Government has enlisted the services of National Government Administration Officers to conduct a public participation exercise across the country on the planned launch of Maisha Number.

Speaking during a meeting with Regional and County Commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok urged Kenyans with dissenting views on the Maisha Number and Maisha card to seek clarification at the forums.

The PS said the government has tasked regional and county commissioners with the responsibility of facilitating the smooth rollout of the registration.

Bitok further reassured Kenyans that the Maisha Namba registration will not compromise the integrity of individual data

According to the PS the government has expressed confidence that the registration process will not be impeded by the litigation issues surrounding it.

He confirmed that the government has printed 1.6 million Maisha Cards.

He added that all new applications of maisha cards will cost Ksh300