Maize farmers advised to sell produce directly to millers

Farmers who have maize stocks from last year’s harvest are being urged to sell the produce to millers as imported grain is expected in the country in June.

Strategic Food Reserve Chair Noah Wekesa says the price of maize is still favorable and farmers should take advantage to sell the produce.

Speaking on phone to KBC Channel 1, Agriculture Principal Secretary Prof. Hamadi Boga said the earliest the imported stocks will hit the market is June as a measure to protect local farmers, the imported maize will attract a 14 percent import duty.

Despite this, Strategic Food Reserve Chair Noah Wekesa is encouraging farmers to stop hoarding maize and sell directly to millers since the prices are still favorable.

Farmers also fear that importation of maize is likely to expose them to unscrupulous traders who will exploit them on pricing.

Meanwhile, farmers in Isiolo County have benefited from a donation of agricultural equipment from the World Food Programme (WFP) worth 13 million shillings.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Isiolo governor Dr. Mohamed Kuti said the equipment will enhance food production hence reducing the high level of relief-food dependency among county residents.

Governor Kuti observed that the County has adequate arable land that can produce plenty of food, but was underutilized due to the pastoralist way of life that has been adopted by most people within the County.

The farmers received agro-shade-nets, plastic water tanks, and water pumps as part of the donation.

380 bags of sweet potato vines were also donated in a bid to improve food security in the County.

Governor Kuti said the sweet potato vines will be distributed to the farmers for planting during this rainy season.

The support to farmers follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the County Government of Isiolo and the World Food Programme (WFP) in July 2019 aimed at implementing various activities in the county.