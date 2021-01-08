Maize farmers told to sell produce to private millers, NCPB

The government has reiterated that it will not purchase maize from farmers in the foreseeable future and has left the trade to market forces.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya is urging farmers to sell their stock to private millers and the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) that has since been commercialized to stabilize buying prices in the country.

Despite a section of leaders and farmers in the country’s maize belt regions urging the government to purchase the grain from the farmers, the government is adamant that it will not purchase any produce from them.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya says the government left the buying and selling of maize in the country to the market forces after previous activities were frequently marred with irregularities.

He urged farmers to sell their produce to private millers and the NCPB that he says has gone commercial in a bid to regulate maize buying prices.

However, farmers say this has exposed them to exploitation as they have been forced to sell their maize at reduced prices to attract buyers.

He however assured Kenyans that there is enough stock to last the local consumption upto the next harvest season.

He said in case of a deficit the ministry of devolution will purchase maize from NCPB and private millers to replenish the strategic food reserve.