Maj. Gen Thomas Ng’ang’a takes over as Kenya Navy Commander

Lieutenant General Jimson Mutai, newly promoted and appointed Vice Chancellor National Defence University – Kenya (NDU – K) handed over command of Kenya Navy to incoming Commander Kenya Navy Major General Thomas Ng’ang’a at the Kenya Navy Headquarters in Mtongwe, Mombasa.

In his speech during the handover ceremony, Lt Gen Mutai congratulated Maj Gen Ng’ang’a on his appointment and promotion to command Kenya Navy. He emphasised that Kenya Navy has been steadfast in protecting Kenya’s maritime interests.

“Kenya’s maritime interests have remained safe and secure due to Kenya Navy’s continued presence and dominance at sea. The training standards at the Kenya Naval Training College (KNTC) have significantly improved,” Lt Gen Mutai stated.

Lt Gen Mutai encouraged Kenya Navy Officers and Sailors to operate as a team, support one another and let synergy be their greatest asset onboard Kenya Navy vessels.

On his part, Maj Gen Ng’ang’a congratulated Lt Gen Mutai on his promotion and appointment as the Vice Chancellor NDU – K. He wished him success as he takes up his new role.

Maj Gen Ng’ang’a urged Kenya Navy Officers and Sailors to support him in his endeavour to steer Kenya Navy to greater heights.

Present during the event was the National Defence College Senior Directing Staff Navy, Brigadier Yahya Abdi, incoming Deputy Commander Kenya Navy Brigadier Peter Chelimo, Formation Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, Senior Officers, Officers and Service Members.