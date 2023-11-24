Major dialogue event convened to discuss governance challenges, issues faced by women in marginalized areas

The purpose of this initiative is to shed light on the critical intersections of governance, peace, security, climate resilience, and the fight against gender-based violence within their respective communities.

Women Against Terrorism (WAT), a program under Epuka Ugaidi, an NGO based in Nairobi, will on Friday host a high-level dialogue event in partnership with the Embassy of Slovakia.

The event is a culmination of a myriad of activities under the Women Against Terrorism initiative that have been taking place over the last few months.

“Bridging Voices for ASAL Women” will be a platform that is both dynamic and engaging for women who are marginalized in ASAL regions,” the organizers said

“The purpose of this initiative is to shed light on the critical intersections of governance, peace, security, climate resilience, and the fight against gender-based violence within their respective communities,” added the conveners

Diplomats, Government Representatives, Civil Society Organizations, and other notable experts in the fields of gender, human rights, counterterrorism, policy, and development will be in attendance.

The event expands on the Kiana Podcast Series that was produced as part of the Women Against Terrorism program.

It is primarily aimed at moving the discussion from the grassroots to the country’s capital and is timed to coincide with the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign. “Kiana” is an all-encompassing name that captures the various dialects spoken in the Northeastern Region and is a loose translation of the word “voices” in the Rendile language.

“The Kiana Podcast Series is a governance and civic space offshoot project under Epuka Ugaidi’s Women Against Terrorism (WAT) Program which is funded by the Embassy of Slovakia in Kenya,” said the organizers

The project has been integrating both the digital and traditional platforms in the form of a podcast series and has been highlighting governance challenges and issues faced by women from the northeastern region of Kenya, more specifically in Garissa County.

Notable speakers include Katarina Leligdonova – Ambassador of Slovakia to Kenya, Harriette Chiggai – Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, President’s Advisor on Women’s Rights, Charlene Ruto – Youth Champion and Climate Action Champion, among others.