Major face-lift for Malindi town as waterfront recreation park is launched

The resort town of Malindi received a major face-lift after the county Government of Kilifi launched the new state of the art Waterfront Urban Renewal and recreation park.

The project, which is set to transform the tourism sector beginning this festive season, boasts of unique sporting facilities including beach volleyball kits, beach soccer and recreational facilities designed for the modern-day traveller. The waterfront project has two beach volleyball pitches, which are able to host international and local tournaments as well as a pitch for beach soccer.

Apart from the Malindi waterfront urban renewal project, the county has also embarked on the construction of key roads including the BP Mtangani road and the Absa Mtangani road which are expected to end congestion in the resort town.

Speaking while touring the projects, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi said the Waterfront project was implemented at a cost of KSh. 80 million while the road to Mtangani cost 67 million shillings with the BP Mtangani road expected to cost 50 Million shillings.

”The Roads will reduce congestion from BP to Mtangani. The project is now in its final stages and once complete shall enable large trucks to use it as a bypass,” he said.

Kingi says his administration has put in place elaborate measures including enhancement of Covid-19 health protocols to ensure those visiting the region are safe.

”It is true Covid 19 pandemic is all over the world. what I want is to assure those wishing to come for a tour of Kilifi or Malindi for holidays during Christmas and new year that elaborate strategies have been put in place to ensure their safety,” he assured.

Malindi has remained a major tourist destination bosting of pristine beaches, historical sites, and the Tsavo east national park.