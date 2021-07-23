Major General Francis Ogolla appointed KDF Vice Chief

President Uhuru Kenyatta has promoted Major General Francis Ogolla to the rank of Lieutenant General and subsequently appointed him as the Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

The President who is the Commander-In-Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces has also elevated Brigadier John M. Omenda to Major General and Commander of the Kenya Air Force.

Notably, Major General Mohammed Badi has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and remains the Director-General of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service.

Ogolla who has been Commander of the Kenya Air Force, replaces Lieutenant General Frankline L. Mghalu whose term of service has come to an end after serving for 40 years.

Lt. Gen.Mghalu served before as the Commander of the Kenya Navy. The President has also promoted Brigadier John M. Omenda to the rank of Major General and appointed him the Commander of the Kenya Air Force.

Major General Albert K. Kendagor has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed Force Commander Designate of AMISOM.

Major General Jonah Mwangi has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed Chancellor of the National Defence University Kenya while Major General William Shume has been appointed Commander of Kenya Army replacing Major General Kendagor.

The changes were announced Friday by the president following recommendations by the Defence Council which was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

In the changes, the new Kenya Defence Forces spokesperson will be Colonel Esther Wanjiku who replaces Col Zipporah Kioko who proceeds for further studies.

“Lieutenant Colonel Esther B Wanjiku has been promoted to the rank of Colonel and appointed Colonel Public Affairs and KDF Spokesperson. She replaces Colonel Zipporah K Kioko who proceeds to the Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom (RCDS, UK) for strategic studies” read the statement by Bogita Ongeri, Director Public Communications.

The CS, in particular, commended the four lady officers who have been promoted to General Service Officers.

“Congratulations to all officers of the KDF that got promoted, today, assuming higher responsibility in the command structure. Go forth to serve diligently, with purpose and guide those who come after you. You must ensure that your remain the star that those around you navigate by! Hongera Sana!” she tweeted.

1/ A hearty congratulations to the 4 Lady Officers who have been promoted today, to General Service Officers. It is indeed a very proud moment for me as your Cabinet Secretary, to partake in a historic moment. — Dr. Monica Juma (@CSDefence_Kenya) July 23, 2021

