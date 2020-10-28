Major road safety campaign launched to curb accidents

Written By: KBC Reporters
17

A major road safety programme has been launched to curb the rising road carnage in the country.

The project dubbed Usalama Barabarani was launched Wednesday morning at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) headquarters in Nairobi by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i.

The three-year project which is an initiative of the government in partnership with the European Union is aimed at enhancing road traffic safety in the country through projects that will lead to a reduction in road fatalities.

Under the programme, nationwide sensitization and training targeting majorly pedestrians, Bodaboda operators and the Youth will be conducted.

Speaking during the launch, CS Matiang’i said the programme will be implemented along the Northern Corridor specifically targeting six counties of Makueni, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, Kakamega and Nairobi which record-high numbers of road fatalities.

According to NTSA 2,689 people have lost their lives to road carnage between 1st Jan – 30th Sept 2020 compared to 2,655 the same period last year.

The figure accounts for a 1.3pc increase with the majority of casualties being the youth.

NTSA will work with the respective County Transport and Safety Committees, and other key stakeholders.

Early this month, the police reintroduced alcoblow tests in major towns after 60 people were killed due to drunk driving between October 2 and 4. This was the highest number of fatalities in recent months.

Authorities have expressed concern over a spike in accidents, coming soon after President Uhuru Kenyatta relaxed Covid regulations in the country.

