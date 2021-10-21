Major roads in Kajiado County to be renamed after local heroes

Major roads and infrastructure in Kajiado County are set to be renamed after local heroes and heroines as a way of honoring them.

Governor Joseph Lenku while making the announcement on Mashujaa Day, said the sacrifices made by the Maa heroes were the foundation on which our country was built and their efforts must be remembered.

“We are committed to ensure that the exploits of these great Kenyans are recognized. It cannot be lost on us that their sacrifices, dedication and loyalty to our country were the foundation on which the future of this country was built. We bow in their honor,” said Lenku.

The Governor revealed that the renaming of the roads and infrastructure was done by setting up a legal framework through drafting up of the Kajiado County Roads Management Bill (2021).

The bill which is set for enactment by the County Assembly among other things, provides for classification of roads, declaration of public roads and the general maintenance of County roads.

Over 30 strategic roads and infrastructure are set to be named after the Maa leaders in all the five sub-counties.

Kajiado town stadium will be named Il damat Stadium while while the Kajiado Recreational Park will be named after Kipoopo Loisa, a pioneer peace maker and diplomat and a key player in the demarcation of boundaries in Ildamat, Ildalat Le kutuk and Purko.

Kajiado Bus Park will be named Tirati ole Kina bus park. Ole Kina was an expert in the transport sector and served as a director at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Some of the roads to be renamed include: the main street at the town from Lexo Petrol Station- Eastmart Supermarket upto the Kajiado –Namanga Highway junction which will be named Edward Sokoine Road.

Edward Sokoine was a big inspiration to the Maa nation in East Africa and served as the first Maasai Prime Minister of Tanzania for two terms between 1977-1980 and 1983-1984.

The Cooperative Bank- Backyard Road will be named after the late Major General (Rtd) Joseph Nkaiserry who was the first Major General in the Kenya Army from the Maasai Community.

Nkaiserry later became Kajiado Central MP before he was appointed the Cabinet Secretary in Charge of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

The Kajiado High Court- Public Works-Kajiado Police Station Road is proposed to be named John Keen road.

John Keen, was the face of the Maa Nation in the fight for Independence in Kenya having been a member of the Legislative Council (LEGCO) and part of the Kenyan delegation that went to the Lancaster House Conference. He later became Secretary General of the ruling Party, KANU.

Among the Maa heroines to be honored is Rhoda Saita, who was the first Maasai girl to get formal education before she joined the prestigious Alliance Girls High School and later University of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania

The Olkejuado High School -Blue Sky Estate Road will be named Saita road in her honor.

Governor Lenku further revealed that apart from the local Maa legends, two athletes Paul Tergat and Hellen Obiri will have roads named after them within Ngong municipality.

“We are a host to many communities in Kenya. Ngong has been one of the best training venues for both local and international athletes. Some of the most successful international athletes have trained on our soil in Ngong; and chosen to live there. They have become part of our community,” said Lenku.

He emphasized that the effort in honoring the heroes and heroines was drawn from the desire to ensure that the sacrifices made by them for the public do not go un-noticed.

“It is an encouragement that we must always strive to serve humanity by sacrificing to do the right thing for our people,” he added.