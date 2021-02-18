Major win for BBI as Nairobi adopts Constitution Amendment Bill

It now appears increasingly likely that the BBI Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 will attain a minimum threshold to go through the country assemblies.

This is after Nairobi County Assembly became the latest house to pass the BBI Bill.

The document got a green light Thursday afternoon as members of the county assembly unanimously voted in favor of the bill that proposes far-reaching changes in the 2010 constitution.

During Thursday’s debate, 114 MCAs voted in support of the bill as five others endorsed it online.

Nairobi now joins Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kajiado, West Pokot, Busia, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, Laikipia, and Kisii in the list of counties that have passed the BBI bill.

The Nairobi Assembly was full after a section of pro-Building Bridges Initiative lawmakers made their way to the chamber to witness the proceedings.

The leaders included Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Embakasi East’s Babu Owino, Makadara’s George Aladwa and former Nairobi County Woman Rep Rachel Shebesh.