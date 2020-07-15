Majority of vulnerable Kenyans left out of social welfare program

Written By: Yusuf Farah
6

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui

A report on the state of social protection in Kenya reveals the bulk of the vulnerable population in the country is yet to benefit from the government’s social protection coverage.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Dubbed progressive pathway towards universal social protection system in Kenya, the joint Social Development Goals report recommends the expansion of social protection as well as strengthening of linkages between social protection, agriculture and livelihood opportunities.

It further reveals that 78 per cent of vulnerable persons have been excluded from the government’s social protection coverage with only 12 per cent of households benefitting from social protection.

Also Read  Committee approves Nancy Gathungu's appointment as Auditor General

Despite the country expanding the coverage of its national cash transfer to reach 1.3 million households in 2019, 12 per cent of Kenyans remain food insecure.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui said the government remains committed to ensuring coverage of those excluded while improving the delivery and support of the 22 per cent already covered by government interventions.

He spoke during the launch of the Kenya Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund for Social Protection.

Chelugui says the joint report will be instrumental in mobilizing increased budgetary allocations to enhance cross-sectoral interventions that will include scaling up appropriate gender-sensitive social protection policies and programmes in rural areas.

Also Read  Government hospitals charging Ksh 1000 for COVID-19 test, says Kagwe

The study was unveiled amid calls for more public-private sector partnerships to support vulnerable groups, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The SDG joint programme aims to support the government to operationalize universal social protection, through the generation of evidence, advocacy and policy and development of specific plans and financing strategies to make social protection for all Kenyans a reality.

Also Read  COVID-19: Mothers, children, adolescents lose 20pc of health services
The SDG joint programme aims to support the government to operationalize universal social protection

 

 

 

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR