Majority of areas in Nairobi to experience water outage on Thursday

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) says a section of Nairobi residents and its environs will experience water supply interruption on Thursday.

In a statement Wednesday, Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna says this follows a major water leakage in the raw water pipeline.

” The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd would like to inform its esteemed customers that there is major leakage on the raw water pipeline from Mwagu water intake along Chania ricer to Ngethu Water Treatment plant which will necessitate complete shutdown of Ngethi Water Treatment Plan starting 6.00am Thursday 10th March 2022 to 6.00pm Friday 11th March 2022.”

During this time, he said they will strive to complete the repairs as soon as possible and resume water supply to the city.

Areas that will not be able to receive water supply during the repair period include; whole of City Centre, University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and EPZ-Athi river.

Areas along Mombasa road including South B, South C and the neighbourhoods.

The whole Industrial area and Upperhill.

Areas along Juja road include Mlango Kubwa, the whole of Mathare, Eastleigh Airforce Base, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani and Eastleigh.

Areas along jogoo road; Maringo, Bahati, Buruburu and the surrounding estates

Areas along Outer-ring road; Baba Dogo, Dandora, Dandora KCC factory, Umoja 1 and 2, Donholm, Fedha, Tassia, Avenue park and Nyayo Embakasi.

Areas along Kangundo Road including Ruai, Kayole, Komorock estate,and Njiru.

Areas along Thika road: Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks, Kasarani, Mwiki, Kahawa Sukari, Garden Estate and Thome Estate.

Areas include areas along Limuru road: Parklands, Ngara area, Aga Khan hospital, University of Nairobi – School of Law and City Park Area, Gigiri, United Nation- Gigiri, Muthaiga.

Areas along Naivasha road and Kikuyu Road, Kawangware, Riruta/Satellite, Uthiru, Ndwaru Road, Mountain view and Kangemi, Uthiru and Waithaka.

Areas along James Gichuru Road, Langata Road and Waiyaki Way, Riverside, Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani and Kileleshwa will also be affected.

And areas along Lang’ata Road: Madaraka estate, Lang’ata and Kibera.

Muguna also urged people from the affected areas to ensure that they use water sparingly as they wait for the repairs to be done.

“Whilst every effort will be made to restore the supply of water as soon as possible, we request all customers in the affected areas to use water sparingly during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” he said.