Majority of domestic workers don’t access social protection

The State Department's Permanent Secretary for Gender and Affirmative Action, Veronicah Nduvah, observes that 94% of domestic workers do not have full social protection.

The Ministry of Public Service Gender and Affirmative Action estimates that just 6% of domestic workers globally have access to full social protection.

These figures were released on Domestic Workers Day this year, which was observed under the theme “safe and decent work for domestic workers.”

Eveline Senerwa, another domestic worker, has had difficulties in performing her job duties.

Kudheiha addressed the injustice and mistreatment that domestic workers experience at the celebration of domestic workers day in Nairobi and urged for the ratification of the International Labor Organization conventions 189 and 190, which establish the fundamental rights of domestic workers.

This was reiterated on Friday when Kenya joined the world in marking this year’s international day of the Africa Child.