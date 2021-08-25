Majority of Kenyans would take a bribe from politicians, study

A majority of Kenyans would take a bribe from a politician, irrespective of whether it would influence one’s voting decision or not, a new study shows.

The study by Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya) showed that 59 per cent of respondents would willingly accept a bribe from those contesting in an election.

The research was conducted between February 2 and 15 and involved 1,004 Kenyan respondents of voting age.

The respondents were selected randomly across the country. TI-Kenya executive director Sheila Masinde said observed that strict regulations on campaign financing would help curb voter bribery.

The respondents also recommended is the need to harmonise and streamline mechanisms of clearing candidates aspiring to contest for political offices.

The study, called ‘My Leader, My Choice: Citizens’ Perception of Ethical Leadership in Kenya’, was launched on Tuesday.

The study was to establish citizens’ perceptions, attitudes and opinions on ethical leadership and to understand Kenyans’ perception of their role in promoting ethical leadership in the country.

The study shows a majority of respondents identified with qualities of good and ethical leadership as a yardstick to elect one to a public office.

“Eighty-two per cent of the respondents indicated that they were either ‘very unlikely’ or ‘unlikely’ to vote for candidates with a history of corruption,” the study reads in part.