Majority Whip Kang’ata endorses Kamar for Senate Deputy Speaker

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata has endorsed the candidature of Prof Margaret Kamar in Tuesday’s election for the Senate Deputy Speaker’s position.

In a tweet, Kang’ata wrote, “those inquiring about tomorrow’s Senate Deputy Speaker’s election. All contestants are very capable and qualified. However, Jubilee supports women empowerment. I endorse Prof Margaret Kamar.”

Kamar will square off with Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo as well as Nominated Senator Judith Pareno.

Reports indicate that Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru has withdrawn from the race.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The five were the only ones to express interest in the seat that fell vacant after the ouster of Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure.

Kindiki was removed from the office in what is widely seen as a purge against politicians aligned to Deputy President William Ruto.

His removal followed that of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen as Majority Leader and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika as Majority Whip.

And while Kang’ata was non-committal on whether the Party will coerce other aspirants to drop their bids, he was categorical saying, “Take it from me, Prof Kamar is our next Deputy Speaker.”