Make AI work for everyone, UN chief says

The UN Secretary-General on Tuesday called for global cooperation in sharing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), warning that unequal access could exacerbate global inequalities.

“AI capacities today are concentrated in a handful of powerful companies and even fewer countries. Meanwhile, too many countries face significant challenges in accessing AI tools,” António Guterres told a forum on artificial intelligence capacity building, in Shanghai, China.

Bridging that gap is all the more important given AI’s potential for sustainable development. With many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets off track, artificial intelligence can help rescue the development agenda.

“To truly harness AI’s potential, we need international cooperation and solidarity,” Guterres added.

Risks also uneven

The UN chief also stressed that just as the benefits of AI are unevenly distributed, so too are the risks.

“Without adequate guardrails, AI could further exacerbate inequalities and digital divides and disproportionately affect the most vulnerable,” he warned.

“We must seize this historic opportunity to lay the foundations for inclusive governance of AI – for the benefit of all humanity.”

Unique opportunities

Guterres noted the upcoming Summit of the Future, where Governments are expected to endorse a new Global Digital Compact, as a crucial forum to achieve just that.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts across the UN system.

For instance, in its final report this month, the UN’s High-level Advisory Body on AI is expected to outline a series of recommendations, including creating an AI Capacity Development Network, establishing a Global AI Fund for SDGs and developing a Global Data Framework for local AI ecosystems.

Secretary-General António Guterres meets with Chen Jining, the Secretary of the CPC Shanghai Committee.UN China Secretary-General António Guterres meets with Chen Jining, the Secretary of the CPC Shanghai Committee.

Official visit to China

The Secretary-General is on an official visit to China, where he will take part in the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, in Beijing on Thursday morning (local time).

He will also meet with senior Government officials, as well as with the UN offices and agencies in country.

Over the weekend, Guterres was in Singapore where he met with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and other senior officials.