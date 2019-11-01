In honour of pizza week, we’re giving you some instructions and tips on how to make your own pizza

Pizza week is upon us again and this time M-Pesa has partnered with EatOut Kenya to tantalize your taste buds with an array of mouth-watering pizzas available in over 100 different restaurants within Nairobi and Mombasa. This week, when you pay with M-Pesa you will get a 5% cashback.

The festival this time will run for 10 days, from November 1st to November 10th 2019. Additionally, this pizza week comes with deals from Coke as well, so make sure to order a coke while you’re at it.

This year’s media launch took place at the Mediterraneo restaurant at 9 West where we took part in a fun pizza-making tutorial. We also had the honour of witnessing the making of a one-metre long pizza.

Why you should try to make your own pizza

In addition to all the yummy pizza that will be available for your consumption at a subsidised price over the next 10 days, Brown’s Cheese is giving away a DIY pizza kit that will reduce your pizza making time to minutes.

To win the DIY pizza kit, follow the instructions below.

But other than that, pizza making, could be a fun activity for you and your family. After all, “‘tis the season…” If you’re still willing to make your own pizza, here’s how.

Make that dough

You have two options in this endeavour; the first is to buy the dough from Brown’s Cheese or win it if you’re lucky and the second is to prepare the pizza dough yourself.

Ingredients (All of which you can get at a supermarket near you)

2 1/4 teaspoon yeast

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon icing sugar/or normal sugar

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/3 cups water

2 tablespoons olive oil

Method

Put the yeast and all-purpose flour into a bowl, add sugar, salt and olive oil and mix. Add water slowly to the mixture and stir. Then begin kneading the dough until it forms a smooth and elastic dough.

Shape the dough into a ball then place it into the bowl coated with olive oil. Make sure the dough is well coated then cover it with a damp kitchen cloth or a plastic wrap and let it sit for 1.5 or 2 hours.

Later, knead the dough, divide it into two balls and let it sit for 10 minutes. You can use one of the balls and freeze to be used later or the next time you crave a pizza. Stretch out the dough and shape however you want.

Toppings

Before putting whatever toppings you want, spread tomato sauce on the pizza dough until satisfied. Sprinkle the cheese on top of the sauce and then evenly spread your desired toppings. Then slide it into the oven. Bake until the crust is brown and the cheese is golden. This will take 10 -15mins or 3-5 mins depending on how thick your dough is.

For more information on all the participating restaurants, visit EatOut Kenya.

