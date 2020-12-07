Make your stand known, Raila urges those opposed to planned referendum

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has hit out at those calling for consensus ahead of the planned referendum accusing them of an attempt to hold back the country.

Speaking in Kisumu, Raila said the proposed amendments present the best opportunity yet for the country to decisively deal with the challenge of gender representation. “This is the most gender sensitive amendment that is coming because women are going to be given opportunity to run first” observed Raila.

Those who will not be elected after presenting themselves at the ballot according to Raila, will be considered when political parties are offered the chance to fill the gap based on their strength in parliament.

“Even if they lose and they have campaigned for political parties, they will then be nominated. This is the surest way to achieve gender parity in parliament” said the opposition leader.

Raila questioning the rationale of holding the referendum at the same with the general election, which already has six ballot papers including that of the MCA, MP, Woman representative, Senator, Governor and the President, saying it will present a major challenge for the electorate.