Phoina Wambui, popularly known as Phoina, is the name behind the beauty brand Phoina Beauty. Self-dubbed as Nairobi’s premium beauty hub with a clientele of the city’s top clientele.

Phoina, who started as a makeup artist, describes herself as a beauty mogul and entrepreneur.

“Phoina Beauty has represented my passion for beauty and entrepreneurial spirit for the past 13 years,” she says.

As the star of Showmax’s new reality TV series ‘Nai-Rich’ she speaks about her motivations and what to expect from her throughout the season.

On joining Nai-Rich

Joining Nai-Rich was a strategic decision for me. It offered a platform to showcase my journey in entrepreneurship and beauty innovation to a broader audience.

I saw it as an opportunity to inspire others with my story, share insights into building a successful brand like Phoina Beauty, showcase the realities behind entrepreneurship’s glamour and connect with viewers on a personal level.

Even if I had reservations about opening my life to the cameras and the public like this, this was a very deliberate choice for me.

Show experience and favourite co-star

It’s been a rollercoaster, quite a dynamic experience. There’s a mix of both excitement and challenges, especially when it comes to interacting with the co-stars.

I have gotten to see the different individuals in their different elements, and it’s a bit like a box of chocolates – each one brings their unique flavour.

But of all of them, my favourite co-star has to be Amber because she’s very unproblematic.

What to expect

Viewers should expect authenticity served with a side of ambition.

I’m bringing a fresh take on beauty and entrepreneurship, and juggling boss moves with a touch of philanthropy.

I’m the ultimate juggler.

On calling herself the ‘Kylie Jenner of Africa’

Comparing myself to Kylie Jenner reflects my aspiration to revolutionise the beauty industry in Africa, similar to how Kylie has globally transformed cosmetics and personal branding with Kylie Cosmetics.

What’s next for her brand

Phoina Beauty is levelling up with the best beauty school in the country. It’s all about innovating and bringing Africa’s beauty needs into the limelight.

Greatest lessons

So many lessons learnt but my biggest one is that business is like makeup contouring, you have to adapt and blend seamlessly. Resilience has been my go-to shade.

On handling public pressure and scrutiny

This requires a balance of confidence and humility to learn and grow. Silence has been my biggest weapon against negativity. It’s about focusing on positive impact and staying true to myself amidst external opinions.

Premiere episode of Nai-Rich is available to stream on Showmax with new episodes airing every Friday.